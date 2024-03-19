College student Riley Strain missing in Nashville: A timeline

Riley Strain, 22, disappeared on March 8 during a night out in Nashville.

For 10 days, Nashville police have been searching for college student Riley Strain, who went missing after a night out with his University of Missouri fraternity brothers.

There's no evidence of foul play, according to authorities.

Here's how the case has unfolded:

Sightings of College Student Riley Strain ABC News

March 8, 9:35 p.m.

Strain, 22, and his Delta Chi brothers were in Nashville for their fraternity formal and went out in the city's Broadway area on March 8.

"He was excited 'cause he was out, and he was sending me pictures at the different bars they were going to. And he was having fun with his fraternity brothers," his mom, Michelle Whiteid, told ABC News.

In two undated photos provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Riley Strain, 22, is shown. @MNPDNashville/X

At 9:35 p.m., Strain was escorted out of country star Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32 Bridge.

"At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building," Luke's 32 Bridge said in a statement. "He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

March 8, 9:46 p.m.

At 9:46 p.m., surveillance video showed Strain walking alone as he stumbled down a street. An additional angle showed Strain running and falling down.

Surveillance video from a Nashville business showed 22-year-old Riley Strain before he was reported missing. Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop

March 8, 9:47 p.m.

Police released video showing Strain at 9:47 p.m., crossing the street with a group and checking his phone. He then stopped and changed directions for a moment before proceeding down the street behind the group.

March 8, 9:50 p.m.

Around 9:50 p.m., police officer Reginald Young came across Strain while responding to a car burglary on Gay Street, south of the Woodland Street Bridge, according to Nashville police.

As Strain walked by alone, the officer asked how he was doing. Strain responded, "I'm good, how are you?"

March 9

Strain's friend reported him missing on March 9, according to Nashville police.

The friend told officers that their group last saw the 22-year-old around 10 p.m. the night before when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar, police said. The friends started looking for Strain, but couldn't find him.

March 17

On March 17, two volunteer searchers found Strain's bank card on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River, near Riverfront Park, police said.

"My stomach sank, her stomach sank, and we both looked at each other like, is this -- is this real?" one of the volunteers, Brandy Baenen, told ABC News.

"I just hope that we find Riley," Baenen said. "And I also hope that in some way that maybe this inspires other people to help -- anyway they can in any other case, because it really could be anybody. Riley put on that button-up shirt that day and those boots, and he was probably so excited to go out with his frat brothers. Something that they probably been planning for so long. Nobody expected this to happen."