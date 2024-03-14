Riley Strain, 22, was last seen in Nashville on Friday night.

Officials investigating if missing college student Riley Strain was overserved before vanishing in Nashville

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said it is investigating whether missing college student Riley Strain was overserved before he vanished during a night out in Nashville.

Strain, 22, was last seen by friends at 9:52 p.m. Friday after drinking downtown in the city's Broadway area, Nashville police said.

In two undated photos provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Riley Strain, 22, is shown. @MNPDNashville/X

Strain's friends last saw him when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar, one of the friends told police.

"There are no specific rules or statutes that governs escorting out intoxicated patrons from their businesses or providing assistance in getting someone home," the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said in a statement. "However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred."

TC Restaurant Group, operator and owner of Luke Bryan's bar, called Luke's 32 Bridge, said earlier this week that it's working with police "to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley Strain. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return."

The University of Missouri senior was visiting Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for their formal, his family said.

"He was excited 'cause he was out, and he was sending me pictures at the different bars they were going to," Strain's mom, Michelle Whiteid, told ABC News.

Surveillance video from a business showed the 22-year-old walking alone as he stumbled down a street at 9:46 p.m. Friday. An additional angle showed Strain running and falling down.

Surveillance video from a Nashville business showed 22-year-old Riley Strain before he was reported missing. Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop

Nashville police released video showing Strain at 9:47 p.m. Friday. In the video, Strain, wearing a two-toned shirt, crosses the street with a group and checks his phone. He then stops and changes directions for a moment before proceeding down the street behind the group.

The search for Strain is ongoing.

As the investigating continues in Nashville, a vigil was held Wednesday at Strain's former high school in Springfield, Missouri.

"Riley's such a good kid," Strain's grandmother, A.J. Gilbert, told Springfield ABC affiliate KSPR. "It's wonderful that so many people, they're sharing [the news], hoping to bring him home."

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.