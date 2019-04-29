Commander of prison at Guantanamo is fired

The Navy admiral in charge of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay has been fired for an unspecified "loss of confidence in his ability to command."

"Commander, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, relieved U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Ring, commander, Joint Task Force - Guantanamo, April 27, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command," said a statement from Col. Amanda Azubuike, the spokesman for U.S. Southern Command.

"U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey, JTF-GTMO’s deputy commander, has been designated the acting commander," Azubuike said in the statement. “This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO."

Joint Task Force – Guantanamo is the military command responsible for the detention of the 40 remaining detainees at the detention facility on the base.

Azubuike told ABC News that a command investigation was opened in March. The results of that investigation were submitted to Admiral Faller in mid-April.

No details were provided as to what allegations may have triggered the investigation.

Faller personally informed Ring on Saturday that he was being relieved of his duties during a meeting at U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Florida.

Ring had been serving as the JTF-Guantanamo commander since April 2018 and, according to the New York Times, he was to have rotated out of his assignment the week of June 11.

"The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction," said Azubuike. "When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public’s trust and confidence in our military leaders."

Ring will be temporarily reassigned to other duties at U.S. Southern Command.