Cop took out gun during Sterling Brown tasing incident, body-cam footage shows

One of the officers involved in the tasing and arrest of unarmed Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown briefly took his gun out of his holster during the confrontation, new body-camera footage released by Brown's attorney shows.

Interested in Sacramento Police Shooting? Add Sacramento Police Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Sacramento Police Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The video, published by ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN Monday, shows the officer briefly drawing his gun during the Jan. 26, 2018 incident, which took place in a Walgreens parking lot.

Though the weapon wasn't out of the Milwaukee police officer's holster for long, Brown's attorney, Mark Thomsen, told WISN, "That gun could have gone off, and it would be a whole different story. ... Sterling Brown could be dead."

Milwaukee Police Dept.

Milwaukee Police Dept.

Milwaukee Police Dept.

Thomsen filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the rookie NBA player Tuesday.

"An apology is not enough," Thomsen told WISN. "We have to change."

Sgt. Sheronda Grant of the Milwaukee Police Department said per their standard operating procedure, "Police members may draw or display their firearms in circumstances where they reasonably believe it may be necessary to use their firearm in the performance of their duties."

Milwaukee police last month released video from the incident, which shows an officer waiting by Brown's car in the drugstore parking lot.

Brown's car was parked horizontally across two parking spots reserved for people with disabilities.

When Brown leaves the drug store, the officer asks him why he parked that way. The officer repeatedly told Brown to "back up," before telling him, "I will do what I want, alright? I own this right here."

In the video, other officers arrive and can be seen talking to Brown near his car when one of them shouts for Brown to take his hands out of his pockets.

A scuffle breaks out and an officer repeatedly yells "Taser!" as Brown is heard moaning on the ground.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the officers' behavior "has no place in our city."

"As a human, I was offended by what I saw on the video," Barrett said.

The NBA player was arrested on a possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, but after police reviewed the confrontation -- including the body-cam footage -- they declined to refer the case to prosecutors for charges. Ultimately, Brown was cited for a parking violation.

The Milwaukee Police Department later apologized to Brown and announced that three of the officers involved were disciplined.

According to WISN, in a complaint filed against one sergeant, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales also defended the officers, saying they "believed Mr. Brown was in possession of a firearm based on [sic] upon observation of shooting targets in the vehicle."

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has called for an extensive review of the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.