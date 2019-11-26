Cops defeated by 5-second rule after dozens of doughnuts fall onto road

There's no use crying over spilled milk, but there's a time and a place to mourn over the "senseless loss" of fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Police officers quickly responded to a sad scene on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, Georgia, where a delivery truck had toppled over, leaving dozens of "delicious pastries" spilled onto the road.

There's no sugar coating it -- despite their speediest efforts the officers admitted they just weren't fast enough.

"The response time was stellar, but we couldn’t beat the 5 second rule," the police department wrote on Facebook.

The officers shared a series of photos from the heartbreaking breakfast that never was, including information from dispatch of the initial "emergency" call.

"We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter - THE GUTTER," BPD wrote with an array of truck, siren and doughnut emojis.

"We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers," they wrote.

The post was complete with a few hilarious hashtags including, #TheyLookedDelicious, #WeKnowItsAstereotype and #NoShame.

According to BPD, there were no physical injuries reported from the incident, just a tragic traffic hazard.