A murder suspect remained hospitalized on Saturday following a wild pursuit by police that ended with a dramatic standoff in southern California, authorities said.

On Friday afternoon, detectives observed a man in Maywood they suspected to have killed a local liquor store owner in the nearby city of Downey, Downey Police said in a press release. The man looked like the suspect captured on surveillance video from a fatal shooting at the ASL Liquor Market in Downey on May 7, and police had received tips the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was in Maywood.

The cops watched the suspect enter a black Toyota Prius outside a residence.

"When assisting officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at pursuing officers and an officer involved shooting occurred," the Downey Police statement said.

During the high-speed chase, the suspected liquor store killer shot at police out of the front passenger seat window, shown on video obtained by ABC's Los Angeles station KABC.

The Prius eventually stopped behind a truck, and several police shot at the trapped car.

A woman, who was the driver, stumbled out of the car, covered in blood.

However, the passenger stuck to his guns in the vehicle. It took police sending in a robot, a drone, stun grenades and even a K-9 unit which appears to have bitten the suspect before he was taken into custody, according to the video.

Two Downey police vehicles were shot, although no police were injured, reported KABC. A bystander suffered a graze wound during the shootout, police told KABC.

Downey Police Sgt. Kevin McCaster told ABC News on Saturday that she had been treated and released from the local hospital and was in custody waiting to be arraigned on Monday or Tuesday. McCaster also said the suspect remained in the hospital. Police did not identify the driver or suspect yet.