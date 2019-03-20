Slow-speed police chase ends with driver break dancing on California highway

Mar 20, 2019, 2:20 PM ET
PHOTO: The chase began after the driver failed to yield to commands to stop by California Highway Patrol officers. PlayKABC
WATCH Highway police chase ends with breakdancing

California police officers received a surprise confrontation after the driver who led them on a police chase got out of his car and began to dance.

The slow pursuit began on Highway 101 near Calabasas on Tuesday after the reckless driver failed to yield to commands to stop by California Highway Patrol officers, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

(MORE: Deputies saddle fleeing suspect with the help of horse trio in hot pursuit)

The driver, going at a speed of about 60 mph, then led authorities north through the San Fernando Valley onto Interstate 405 and then east onto California State Route 118.

PHOTO: A slow police chase on Highway 101 Californias San Fernando Valley ended unexpectedly when the driver exited the car and began break dancing in front of authorities.KABC
A slow police chase on Highway 101 California's San Fernando Valley ended unexpectedly when the driver exited the car and began break dancing in front of authorities.

He did not so much as try to evade officers but simply declined to pull over, the local station reported.

(MORE: Suspected car burglar gets run over by his own vehicle in Oregon police chase)

The authorities who followed him were eventually able to make him spin out near Pacoima using a PIT maneuver.

PHOTO: The chase began after the driver failed to yield to commands to stop by California Highway Patrol officers. KABC
The chase began after the driver failed to yield to commands to stop by California Highway Patrol officers.

The driver then complied with officers' orders to get out of the vehicle, but then began to break dance -- seemingly out of nowhere -- aerial video released by CHP shows.

(MORE: Alleged thief leads cops on epically slow car chase)

The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

Comments