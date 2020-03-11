Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in US, 3 TSA agents test positive in California There are now 30 reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

With more companies asking employees to work from home and large events like the Coachella music festival are postponed, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to grow. There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases, according data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

As of 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, there are 1,020 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and now 30 coronavirus-related deaths. The latest death was a person in their 90s with an underlying health condition in Sacramento County, California.

As more Americans are deciding to skip travel plans and airlines are cutting flights, The Mineta San Jose International Airport announced that three TSA employees at the airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kirkland Fire and Rescue ambulance workers walk back to a vehicle after a patient was loaded into an ambulance, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. Ted S. Warren/AP

The airport, however, says it remains "open for business" and it will follow the Santa Clara County Health Department's "guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19."

