Coronavirus live updates: NY, NJ, CT governors announce reopening of marinas and boatyards Strict social distancing and sanitization protocols will be put in place.

More than 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worldwide as the spread of the virus continues.

The global coronavirus death toll stands at more than 160,000, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers, however, are believed to be much higher.

Many cities and states have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

The U.S. has more cases and deaths than any other country in the world, with at least 734,000 and 38,903, respectively.

Today's biggest developments:

US cases surpass 700,000

NJ reports 1,530 deaths at long-term care facilities

Total deaths in Massachusetts exceed 1,500

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

2:23 a.m.: Andover, New Jersey, nursing home issued citations

At yesterday's COVID-19 briefing, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced that the Andover Subacute Nursing Home received several citations from the state department of health after a survey of the facility was done on Friday.

"Survey of the Andover facility, which was a CMS survey along with a state surveyor is completed. A conference call was held with the owner and the nursing consultant yesterday.

He received several citations and is required to submit a plan of correction on Monday.

12:42 a.m.: NY, NJ, CT governors announce reopening of marinas and boatyards

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont today announced marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers will be allowed open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed. Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only, like anywhere else in the three states. This announcement aligns the policies of the three states on this particular service.

“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate,” said Governor Murphy. “A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency.”

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Aligning our polices in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards.”

“Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have share a connection on the water,” Governor Lamont said. “This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”

9:29 p.m.: Judge strikes down Kansas ban on church gatherings

U.S. District Judge John Broomes ruled late Saturday against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's decision to limit churches from holding services with more than 10 people.

"Laura Kelly, in her capacity as Governor of the State of Kansas, is hereby enjoined and ordered to refrain from enforcing the prohibition in Executive Order No. 20-18 and Executive Order 20-25 prohibiting religious gatherings involving more than ten attendees ... so long as those gatherings comply with the social distancing and public health protocols Plaintiffs have indicated in their complaint they are prepared to apply," Broomes wrote in his decision.

The Democratic governor was fighting to keep large church gatherings from meeting in opposition to the Republican-controlled legislature.

Broomes wrote that "churches and religious activities appear to have been singled out among essential functions for stricter treatment."

The ruling will hold at least until May 2.

There have been at least 1,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 85 deaths, mostly in Wyandotte County, which includes Kansas City, and Johnson County.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.