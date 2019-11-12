While some stores will lure shoppers in early with serious sales and staff up ahead of Black Friday, other retailers are giving staff a chance to enjoy their Thanksgiving.

In an effort to place an emphasis on the true meaning on the holiday that's typically spent with friends, family and food -- stores have flipped the script ahead of the busy shopping season for consumers and employees alike.

Here is a roundup of the major retailers that will not be open on Turkey Day, according to their site's listed store hours and help desks.

Grocery Stores

Aldi

BJ’s

Costco

Eataly

Publix

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe's

Clothing

Ann Taylor

Burlington Coat Factory

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx

Furniture and Home

Bob’s Discount Furniture

The Container Store

Crate & Barrel

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

Lowe's

Pier 1

Other

Barnes and Noble

JO-ANN

Menards

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Petco

Petsmart

REI

In years past, the following stores have also shut their doors on the holiday, but have yet to confirm their hours for Nov. 28.

Cost Plus World Market H&M Home Depot Ikea Staples Sur La Table

Please check back for additional updates and additional closures as Thanksgiving gets closer.