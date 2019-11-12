Costco, Trader Joe's and other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Nov 12, 2019, 2:11 PM ET
While some stores will lure shoppers in early with serious sales and staff up ahead of Black Friday, other retailers are giving staff a chance to enjoy their Thanksgiving.

In an effort to place an emphasis on the true meaning on the holiday that's typically spent with friends, family and food -- stores have flipped the script ahead of the busy shopping season for consumers and employees alike.

Here is a roundup of the major retailers that will not be open on Turkey Day, according to their site's listed store hours and help desks.

Grocery Stores

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Eataly
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Trader Joe's

Clothing

  • Ann Taylor
  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Marshalls
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J.Maxx

Furniture and Home

  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • The Container Store
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • Lowe's
  • Pier 1
Other

  • Barnes and Noble
  • JO-ANN
  • Menards
  • Office Depot
  • OfficeMax
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI

In years past, the following stores have also shut their doors on the holiday, but have yet to confirm their hours for Nov. 28.

Cost Plus World Market H&M Home Depot Ikea Staples Sur La Table

Please check back for additional updates and additional closures as Thanksgiving gets closer.