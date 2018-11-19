Couple traveling to their wedding killed in fiery crash on Pennsylvania highway

A New Jersey couple traveling to their wedding in Pittsburgh were killed when a tractor trailer collided with their vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police said the accident occurred in the afternoon on Nov. 14. A tractor trailer traveling westbound on I-78 in Windsor Township, Pennsylvania, was unable to stop for traffic and struck a passenger vehicle, pushing it into the back of another tractor trailer. The collision ended up causing a chain reaction crash that ultimately involved five tractor trailers, state police said.

Police said two people were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which caused “heavy fire” in the car and two of the tractor trailers.

One of the people killed was Kathryn Schurtz, 35, from Jersey City, New Jersey, police said. Schurtz’s obituary said she was on her way to Pittsburgh with her fiance, Joseph Kearney, for their wedding when both of them were killed in the crash.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the borough of Fanwood, New Jersey, Schurtz was the daughter of former Fanwood councilwoman Karen Schurtz. Her obituary said she worked as the head of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City.

Trooper David Beohm with the Pennsylvania State Police told ABC News that authorities have not been able to identify the car the victims were driving because of fire damage. Police also do not know the cause of the accident.