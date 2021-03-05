Crash sends car barreling into outdoor dining area in Manhattan, 8 hurt: Officials

The dining area was unoccupied but the debris and impact left several hurt.

A collision sent a car barreling into an outdoor dining area in New York City Friday morning, flinging debris and wounding eight people, officials said.

Just after 8:30 a.m. in Midtown Manhattan, a man driving a white van collided with the back of a Toyota Camry, sending the Camry plowing into an outdoor dining area, which was unoccupied, law enforcement officials said.

The white van then traveled another block before coming to a rest in scaffolding, law enforcement said.

Flying debris from the outdoor dining set up hit a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy, law enforcement said.

Six adults were hurt, including pedestrians and some people who were in the Camry, law enforcement said.

The 66-year-old van driver was taken to a precinct where he had a medical episode, law enforcement said. He has since been taken to a hospital.

The sidewalk shed suffered damage from the crash but didn't collapse, the Department of Buildings said. The building wasn't impacted and didn't suffer damage, they said.