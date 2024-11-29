Cucumbers sold in 26 US states and Canada recalled for possible salmonella contamination

SunFed Produce has issued a voluntary recall for cucumbers distributed across 26 U.S. states and parts of Canada, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The action was taken due to concerns that the cucumbers may be contaminated with salmonella, a harmful bacteria that can cause serious gastrointestinal illness, according to the FDA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 68 people in 19 states were reported to have gotten sick in connection with the salmonella outbreak. There have been no reports of deaths linked to the outbreak, the CDC said in a food safety alert.

According to the FDA, the Arizona-based company is recalling American cucumbers sold from Oct. 12 to Nov. 26 due to potential salmonella contamination.

In a press release, SunFed President Craig Slate stated, "As soon as we learned about this issue, we acted immediately to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the ranch involved to determine the possible cause."

SunFed is currently pulling specific cucumbers from the shelves following FDA notification about their link to reported salmonellosis cases. The company is contacting its direct buyers regarding the recall and no other products from SunFed or its suppliers are affected, the FDA said.

SunFed produce is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers. FDA.gov

Salmonella is a bacteria that can contaminate food when sanitary practices are not followed, especially if workers do not wash their hands. The CDC also reports that Salmonella can spread through contaminated water used for irrigating crops.

According to the CDC, individuals with salmonella infection may experience symptoms, including diarrea, fever and stomach cramps. Sometimes severe symptoms can develop, including high fever and blood in the urine. The infection may also spread to joints or the spinal fluid and brain.

Consumers who have purchased these cucumbers are advised to check their refrigerators and discard any affected products. Surfaces that have had contact with the recalled product should be cleaned and sanitized. If feeling unwell after eating a recalled product, they should seek medical help.

The recall aims to ensure public safety and prevent any potential health risks associated with the consumption of contaminated food.

More information about the specific states affected and guidance on what to do if you have these cucumbers can typically be found on the company's website or through food safety authorities.

"Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years," Slate said. "We require all of our growers to comply with the FDA food safety requirements strictly."

The recall affects the below states: