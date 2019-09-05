Three major companies on Thursday joined a growing list of businesses asking customers not to openly carry firearms into their stores.

Interested in Gun Control? Add Gun Control as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Gun Control news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

CVS, Walgreens and Wegmans Food Markets were the latest companies to make the request in the wake of numerous mass shootings in the U.S.

In CVS’s statement, the company said that they "support the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence."

AP

Wegmans said "the sight of someone with a gun can be alarming, and we don’t want anyone to feel that way at Wegmans."

Walgreens noted the company is "joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials."

CVS Health Updates Firearms in Stores Policy pic.twitter.com/0ODx6ewJNX — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) September 5, 2019

There’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers & employees. The sight of someone with a gun can be alarming, and we don’t want anyone to feel that way at Wegmans. For this reason, we prefer that customers not openly carry firearms into our stores. — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) September 5, 2019

On Wednesday, Kroger asked its customers to stop openly carrying firearms in their stores.

The grocery store giant also said they encourage lawmakers to strengthen background checks and recognize "the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The news comes after multiple high-profile mass shootings in the country, including Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Odessa, Texas. However, the companies did not specifically cite the shootings as its reasoning.

Open carry laws vary state by state, with 31 states allowing people to openly carry handguns without any license or permit, according to the Giffords Law Center. In those states, in some cases, the gun must be unloaded.