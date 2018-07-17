Shocking footage released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a cyclist falling into the the gap of a raised drawbridge over a river.

The cyclist, a 37-year-old woman, was later taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to her face, ABC affiliate WBAY in Wisconsin reported.

In the video, the events of which took place on July 4 in Menasha, Wisconsin, the cyclist seems to ignore the flashing red warning lights on the lowered gates that are blocking the way to the bridge. As the bridge rises slowly to let boats pass below, she weaves her way past waiting cars towards the gap.

When the cyclist reaches the bend in the bridge, the wheels of her cycle fall through the gap, causing the cycle to flip over and the woman to suddenly disappear from view.

After more than 75 seconds with the woman out of sight, people nearby move towards the gap where they discover her and hurry to help.

The people providing assistance were able to pull her out and lay her down on the bridge, where they began to examine her injuries.