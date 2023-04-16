Alabama mass shooting: What to know about the 4 victims

The shooting occurred at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

Four people were killed and 28 others injured in a shooting in a rural Alabama town late Saturday.

The shooting took place at a crowded birthday party in the small town of Dadeville, located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell

Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, a senior at Dadeville High School, was one of the four people who died, his coach Roger McDowell told ABC News.

He was a star high school football player -- a standout wide receiver -- and track team member, his coach said.

Dowdell had committed to attending Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship, McDowell said.

"He was a great young man with a bright future," Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State's head football coach, tweeted. "My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time."

"Phil was humble with a major smile," McDowell told ABC News. "He had one goal to get to the NFL and take care of his mom."

McDowell said he also knew a teenage girl who was killed in the shooting. He said she was a senior and the manager of the track and football teams.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.