4 killed, multiple people hurt in shooting at Alabama birthday party

The pastor of a local church said more than 50 people were at the party.

At least four people were killed and multiple others injured when a shooting broke out late Saturday at a crowded birthday party in a small rural Alabama town, authorities said.

The shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery, unfolded around 10:34 p.m., according to a statement released Sunday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Special agents from ALEA launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief, according to the ALEA statement.

ALEA released no further details.

Brownie Caldwell, a Dadeville city council member councilwoman, confirmed to ABC News that an investigation of a shooting at a venue in downtown Dadeville was underway Sunday morning. Caldwell said she could not confirm the number of casualties.

Caldwell referred all questions to the |Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ben Haynes, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, told ABC News Sunday morning that he'd been at a hospital overnight with the families of those killed and injured.

Haynes said family members told him gunfire erupted inside a small venue where a birthday party was taking place when tempers flared during an argument. Haynes said there were more than 50 people at the party when the shooting occurred.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.