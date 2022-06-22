Dangerous heat hits South, North and West: Latest forecast

The temperature could feel like 106 degrees in Memphis on Wednesday.

Dangerously high temperatures are slamming the U.S., with the West, South and North feeling the heat.

In the South, the heat index -- what temperature it feels like -- is forecast to skyrocket Wednesday to: 104 degrees in New Orleans; 103 in Little Rock; 106 in Memphis; 101 in Tallahassee; 100 in Atlanta; 104 in Louisville; 99 in Knoxville; and 98 in Raleigh.

The North is also in the danger zone, with the heat index set to reach 94 degrees in Pittsburgh and 97 in Columbus, Ohio.

The West won't be escaping the heat.

People cool off at Lake Temescal at the Temescal Regional Recreation Area in Oakland, Calif., June 21, 2022, during a heatwave. John G. Mabanglo/EPA via Shutterstock

From Wednesday to Friday, temperatures in Dallas are forecast to climb from 97 to 101 to 103.

Sacramento is forecast to reach 100 degrees this week and Phoenix could reach a scorching 107 degrees.

This comes after the Midwest saw record highs on Tuesday.

Lansing, Michigan, and Detroit tied record highs at 98 degrees and 96 degrees respectively. Chicago hit a scorching 99 degrees, which was the Windy City's hottest temperature in 10 years.