There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat.

Dangerous heat wave hits California, Arizona, Nevada and more: What to know

An early season heat dome is bringing life-threatening temperatures to 30 million people from Texas to California.

The hottest temperature in the U.S. on Wednesday was recorded in Death Valley, California, where it reached a scorching 118 degrees.

Del Rio, Texas, and Lancaster, California, tied for record highs Wednesday at 107 degrees and 103 degrees, respectively.

A child jumps into the water using a rope swing to find relief from the over 100 degrees Fahrenheit temperature at the lake in Hart Memorial Park in Bakersfield, California, on June 5, 2024. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

A fisherman finds relief from the over 100 degrees Fahrenheit temperature in the lake in Hart Memorial Park in Bakersfield, California, on June 5, 2024. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to soar to 112 degrees in Las Vegas, 111 degrees in Phoenix, 110 in Palm Springs and 107 in Tucson, Arizona, and Fresno, California.

Record highs are possible in cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Early Season Heat Wave Map ABC News

The worst of the heat will last through Saturday, with record highs possible as far north as Colorado, Idaho and Oregon.

Record Breaking Heat Map ABC News

Doctors recommend taking excessive heat warnings seriously. There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

Click here for what to know about staying safe in the heat.