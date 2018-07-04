Dangerously hot weather in place for much of country on Fourth of July

Jul 4, 2018, 9:44 AM ET
Hot Shot crews from Mendocino use backfires to help contain the County Fire along Highway 129 near Lake Berryessa in Yolo County, Calif, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. PlayAP
WATCH Fourth of July heat slams Midwest, East Coast

It’s a hot holiday week for most of the nation -- with dangerous fire conditions in the West and a seemingly never-ending heat wave in the Northeast.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

There are 63 large wildfires burning across the nation with most of them in the Western states from Texas to California.

There is further bad news for the West, with some of the hottest temperatures of the year expected.

It will be a hot Fourth of July in both the West and the Midwest and Northeast.ABC News
It will be a hot Fourth of July in both the West and the Midwest and Northeast.

Numerous heat watches and fire warnings have been issued in the West. Gusty winds up to 40 mph and relative humidity down to 5 percent is forecast for parts of the West for Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will soar into the 100s even in Los Angeles.

The temperatures by the end of the week will be over 100 degrees even in Los Angeles.ABC News
The temperatures by the end of the week will be over 100 degrees even in Los Angeles.

In the eastern U.S., especially for Midwest, the peak of the heat wave will be today.

The heat index -- or what the temperature feels like -- from Kansas to Massachusetts on Wednesday will be blistering. It will be nearly 100 degrees in Minneapolis and over 100 in Cincinnati, where both cities are under excessive heat warnings.

Humidity will make it feel like mid to upper 90s along the I-95 corridor. Washington, D.C., could be near 100 degrees again as they celebrate the nation's birth.

The heat index in the Midwest will be as high as the low 100s, while it will reach the mid-90s in the Northeast.ABC News
The heat index in the Midwest will be as high as the low 100s, while it will reach the mid-90s in the Northeast.

But there is good news -- some much cooler and drier air is on the way for the eastern U.S.

By Friday, Chicago will be down into the 70s and by Saturday that cool air will reach New York City, where temperatures will also slip into the 70s.

Temperatures will finally cool off a bit as the Northeast heads into the weekend.ABC News
Temperatures will finally cool off a bit as the Northeast heads into the weekend.

Comments