Dramatic dash camera footage shows the moment a motorist flagged down an off-duty sheriff's deputy in Florida, alerting him to her unresponsive 3-month-old son.

The video begins as Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremie Nix is waiting at a red light in the left lane of a roadway in Ocala. Once Nix sees a driver in a white Hyundai sedan turn onto the opposite side of the roadway and pull over, he makes a u-turn and pulls up behind her.

As a woman gets out of the passenger side of the car, she appears to be in distress as she attempts to juggle the baby as well as a cellphone on her ear.

The woman then hands the baby over to Nix, and he begins administering aid in an effort to revive him as the passenger continues talking on the phone, apparently with emergency dispatchers. The female driver looks on before getting back in the car and moving it forward

After several seconds, Nix gives instructions to the women, who sprint to the sedan, and Nix takes the baby with him in his squad car and drives off.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon as Nix was on his way home from his shift, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

As Nix was waiting at intersection, the female driver flagged him down, telling him that the infant -- named Kingston -- was "completely unresponsive and that she needed help," according to the sheriff's office. That prompted Nix to turn his car around and pull over on the side of the road.

After working on the child and seeing no improvement, Nix decided to rush the infant to the Ocala Regional Medical Center and deliver him to medical personnel himself, authorities said.

It is unclear what kind of health emergency the baby was suffering from, but he is doing "very well" and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.

Doctors credited Nix's quick-thinking actions for saving the baby's life, authorities said.