All 3 on board corporate jet die when it crashes in Indiana: State police

Nov 30, 2018, 3:18 PM ET
PHOTO: This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.PlayABC News
WATCH News headlines today: Nov. 30, 2018

All three people on board a corporate jet have died after the plane crashed in a rural, wooded area of southern Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Friday.

The crash took place at about 11:37 a.m. local time in Clark County, just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Plane crashes in Mexico, but miraculously all survive

The Clark County Airport in Sellersburg, Indiana, said the plane had three people, including the pilot, on board when it took off at 11:24 a.m., according to police.

The jet was headed to Chicago's Midway International Airport when it fell from air traffic radar, the Federal Aviation Administration's Chicago office told ABC Chicago station WLS.

Vintage plane crash lands on highway in Mississippi

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating. The NTSB identified the plane as a Cessna Citation.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Comments