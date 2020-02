1 dead, several in critical condition after students struck by car: Police The suspect is in custody.

Six students were struck by a car in Moore, Oklahoma, Monday afternoon, leaving one dead and several in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect, a male adult driving a red pickup truck, did not stop after the crash, according to a Moore police spokesman.

Multiple kids were hit by a car near Moore High School, in Moore, OK., Feb. 3, 2020. KOTV

The suspect is in custody, said police.

Multiple kids were hit by a car near Moore High School, in Moore, OK., Feb. 3, 2020. KOTV

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.