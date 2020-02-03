2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
Classes have been canceled.
Two people are dead and a third person is injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, authorities said.
The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the university police department said.
The shooting took place at the Pride Rock residence hall. University police said it has stationed officers across the campus.
All classes were canceled for the rest of the day.
Texas A&M's campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M's main campus in College Station.
Additional details were not immediate available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.