2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

Two people are dead and a third person is injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, authorities said.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the university police department said.

The shooting took place at the Pride Rock residence hall. University police said it has stationed officers across the campus.

A police officer tapes off a crime scene after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University's campus in Commerce, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2020. WFAA

All classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Texas A&M's campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M's main campus in College Station.

Additional details were not immediate available.

