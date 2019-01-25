2 dead, 2 critical after Penn State shooting

Two people are dead and two others were last reported in critical condition after a shooting near Penn State University.

The shooter killed a woman and injured two others at the P.J. Harrigan's restaurant inside the Ramada Hotel in State College, Pennsylvania, before fleeing the scene, according to Police Chief John Gardner.

The suspect crashed his car nearby and broke into a home, where he shot and killed a man as his wife locked herself in the bathroom and dialed 911, Gardner said.

The suspect had shot himself to death by the time police arrived.

The shooter's motive isn't clear at this time, police said.

None of the victims' names have been released.

We understand the concerns and safety is a priority. The University is looking into the alerts and will share an update. — Penn State (@penn_state) January 25, 2019

