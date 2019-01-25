2 dead, 2 critical after Penn State shooting

Jan 25, 2019, 2:35 AM ET
PHOTO: State College police respond to a shooting outside PJ Harrigans Bar & Grill in State College, Pa., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.WTAJ
State College police respond to a shooting outside PJ Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, Pa., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

Two people are dead and two others were last reported in critical condition after a shooting near Penn State University.

The shooter killed a woman and injured two others at the P.J. Harrigan's restaurant inside the Ramada Hotel in State College, Pennsylvania, before fleeing the scene, according to Police Chief John Gardner.

The suspect crashed his car nearby and broke into a home, where he shot and killed a man as his wife locked herself in the bathroom and dialed 911, Gardner said.

The suspect had shot himself to death by the time police arrived.

The shooter's motive isn't clear at this time, police said.

None of the victims' names have been released.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this breaking story. Check back for updates.

