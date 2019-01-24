Investigators are searching for a motive after five people were gunned down in a "cold-blooded" mass shooting at a Florida bank.

Authorities raced to the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon after the 21-year-old suspect Zephan Xaver allegedly told police dispatchers, “I have shot five people.”

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said the mass shooting "shocks and angers me more than anything I have encountered in my career."

"While we still don’t know what drove the suspect to commit this heinous act, there is no excuse that can justify the cold-blooded murder of multiple victims," Blackman said in a statement.

Dressed in a black and white jail jumpsuit, Xaver appeared before a judge Thursday morning and was formally charged with five counts of "homicide murder premeditated."

Besides a “yes sir” when informed of the charges, the alleged shooter said nothing in court.

The judge said Xaver had “no income, assets, or dependents.” He was denied bond.

As authorities work to determine a motive, the suspect's background is coming to light.

Xaver worked for two months as a correctional officer trainee but resigned in January, the Florida Department of Corrections said. He had no discipline issues and it was not clear why he resigned, a spokesperson said.

The mass shooting, which has left residents of the small city in shock, comes weeks before Florida marks the first anniversary of the Parkland school shooting in which 17 students and staff were killed.

The sheriff said, “I pray for the victims, their families and our community. This tragedy will have a lasting impact on Highlands County and likely this community will never be the same."

The names of the victims have not been released.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it "a terrible day for Sebring, Highlands County and for the state of Florida."

"This is an individual that needs to face very swift and exacting justice," the governor said of the suspect.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said in a statement, "We will continue to investigate and work to see that the victims and their families are taken care of and that they receive the justice they deserve."