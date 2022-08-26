2 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

Two people have been killed and multiple others injured at shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter for men Thursday, police said.

The Henderson Police Department responded to an active shooter incident at Harbor House, authorities said.

Kenneth B. Gibbs of Henderson has been identified as the suspect and was last seen driving a white Prius, police said. The public is being told to not approach the suspect if located and to contact authorities immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.