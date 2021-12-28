5 dead, officer injured in 'killing spree' across Denver, police say

A shooter led police on a "killing spree" across the Denver area, leaving five dead, including the suspect, officials said on Monday.

"We believe that this individual was responsible for this very violent series of events that took place in the Denver metro area," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a press conference. Authorities did not publicly identify the suspect.

The incident began at about 5 p.m. on Monday in downtown Denver, where the suspect shot three people, Pazen said. Two women were killed and a man was injured, he said.

Police received a call moments later about a second shooting nearby, where one man was killed, Pazen said. Gunshots were then reported at a third location, but no injuries were reported, he said.

"Denver police officers identified a vehicle associated with this incident. There was a pursuit that ensued," Pazen said. "There was an exchange of gunfire between the individual, the suspect, here, and our officers."

There were no injuries in that exchange, Pazan said, but the suspect disabled a police vehicle and fled into neighboring Lakewood.

Lakewood Police then responded to a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m., said John Romero, the department's public information office. One person was killed in that incident, he said.

Lakewood police then located the suspect's vehicle at a shopping center, Romero said. The suspect shot at officers, before fleeing on foot to a nearby store and then a Hyatt Place hotel, he said. The suspect shot a clerk at the hotel, Romero said.

The suspect shot and injured a Lakewood officer while fleeing the hotel, Romero said. That officer was in surgery, Romero said during the press conference.

The suspect and officers then exchanged gun fire, and the suspect was shot and killed, Romero said.

"This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community," Pazen said. "We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people who are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent."

An investigation is ongoing, officials said. Neither the FBI nor the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are currently involved in the investigation, spokespeople for each said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.