One hiker died from heat stroke and eight others were rescued on Monday afternoon, according to the Malibu Search and Rescue Team.

Officials joined forces to help save the hikers, who were located on four different cliff sides in the Zuma Canyon area.

Malibu Search and Rescue

Malibu Search and Rescue

The LA County Sheriff's Department had asked that the public avoid the area due to 911 calls from hikers who'd run out of water.

Despite life-saving efforts, an adult male did not survive the heat, according to Malibu SAR.