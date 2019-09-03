Remains of 20 victims recovered in California boat fire, police say

  • ByABC News
Sep 3, 2019, 1:06 PM ET
PHOTO: A pair of diving fins and flowers at a memorial wall near the Truth Aquatics moorings where the boat that burned and sank off the Santa Cruz islands, was based in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2019.PlayMark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH ABC News Live

The remains of 20 victims were recovered after a 75-foot commercial diving boat caught fire early Monday morning off Santa Cruz Island, California, police announced on Tuesday.

Interested in California Boat Fire?

Add California Boat Fire as an interest to stay up to date on the latest California Boat Fire news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
California Boat Fire
Add Interest

The only known survivors of the Conception, a vessel designed for extended diving trips, were five crew members rescued by a good Samaritan pleasure craft called The Grape Escape, sitting nearby.

PHOTO: At Santa Barbara Harbor near Sea Landing dock, James Miranda kneels in prayer for the victims of the boat fire, Sept. 2, 2019. I came here to bless the, Miranda says. Its a very sad moment for California. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Polaris
At Santa Barbara Harbor near Sea Landing dock, James Miranda kneels in prayer for the victims of the boat fire, Sept. 2, 2019. "I came here to bless the," Miranda says. "It's a very sad moment for California."

There were 39 people on board the ship at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.