Remains of 20 victims recovered in California boat fire, police say

The remains of 20 victims were recovered after a 75-foot commercial diving boat caught fire early Monday morning off Santa Cruz Island, California, police announced on Tuesday.

The only known survivors of the Conception, a vessel designed for extended diving trips, were five crew members rescued by a good Samaritan pleasure craft called The Grape Escape, sitting nearby.

Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Polaris

There were 39 people on board the ship at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.