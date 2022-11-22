Delphi murder case in court over whether documents should be unsealed

A judge presiding over the Delphi double murder case will hear arguments.

A judge presiding over the Delphi, Indiana, double murder case will hear arguments Tuesday on whether the probable cause affidavit and other documents related to the suspect's arrest should be unsealed.

Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested last month for the 2017 murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The eighth graders were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed.

Richard Allen, 50, was charged with the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi, Ind., in February 2017. Indiana State Police

At an Oct. 31 news conference announcing the arrest, Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland would not say when Allen, 50, became a suspect or if he knew Abby or Libby.

"Per the court order, we cannot talk about the evidence that's in the probable cause [affidavit]," McLeland said.

Police also have not released how Abby and Libby were killed.

"There's a lot of questions we have that are unanswered ... but all in due time that will come," Libby's grandfather and guardian, Mike Patty, told ABC News after the arrest.

Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News, FILE

Allen, who was taken into custody on Oct. 26 and charged with two counts of murder, has entered a not guilty plea, according to prosecutors.

Police still ask anyone with information about the case to submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.