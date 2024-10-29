Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German on a trail.

Delphi murder trial: Libby's blood was likely mixed with her tears, expert says

A pattern on the body of Delphi, Indiana, murder victim Libby German showed her blood was mixed with moisture, an officer testified at Richard Allen's trial. The officer said he believes that moisture was Libby's tears -- which led family members watching his testimony in the courtroom to audibly react.

Libby, 14, and her best friend Abby Williams 13, were walking along a hiking trail in rural Delphi when their throats were cut and they were left in the woods on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day.

Allen was arrested in 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

This courtroom sketch depicts Richard Allen, left, and his defense attorney Andrew Baldwin, Oct. 28, 2024, in Carroll County, Ind. Courtesy of Li Buszka

Maj. Pat Cicero of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department took the stand Monday. Cicero was not at the crime scene in 2017, but he said he studied the scene photos and various reports.

Abby's mother cried quietly in the courtroom as prosecutors showed close-up photos of the girls' faces, bodies, hands, feet and legs.

Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News, FILE

Cicero showed the jury an image of a blood stain on a tree. He explained it was a transfer stain, meaning it was left behind when a bloodied object touched it.

Cicero testified that the blood stains and patterns on the tree led him to him believe the attack on Libby started at the tree, with swipes of a weapon possibly causing the splatter on the tree.

Libby died from her wounds in a large pool of blood while leaning against the tree, Cicero said. He said he believes she was then dragged about 20 feet to where her body was found.

The trail in Delphi, Indiana, where Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were killed on Feb. 13, 2017. ABC News

Abby was likely restrained or unconscious when she was killed, Cicero said, because there was no blood on her hands or arms and she was found with her hands raised vertically.

"Her final position is almost like she was boxing," he said.

Cicero said he's been to hundreds of crime scenes and described the position of Abby's body as very unusual. "I've never seen it," he said.

A sign for the Monon High Bridge Trail is shown in Delphi, Indiana. ABC News

He also said Abby likely didn't die right away. "This would have taken some time," he said.

Allen has admitted to being on the hiking trail the day the girls were killed but he denies any involvement in the murders.

