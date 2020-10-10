Delta weakening, but tropical storm warning still in place for parts of South Delta made landfall Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane.

Delta may be weakening Saturday morning, but a tropical storm warning is still in place for parts of the South, including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas. It currently has sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving north-northeast at 16 mph. It is about 45 miles south-southwest of Monroe, Louisiana.

Several flood alerts also remain in place, including flash flood warnings in north and central Louisiana, and a flash flood watch for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee as Delta is expected to bring torrential tropical rains to these areas through Saturday night.

Overnight, the number of customers without power across the state of Louisiana due to Delta is at least 586,128, which is an increase of over 200,000 since 11 p.m. Friday.

In Texas, there are at least 103,927 customers without power.

A few brief spin-up tornadoes are possible on the eastern side of Delta’s center through Saturday, which means there is a slight risk of severe weather for parts of Alabama and Georgia.

Delta continues to bring gusty winds up to 30 mph for parts of the Tennessee River Valley through Saturday, then it moves up to the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states by Monday morning.

More than 5 inches of rain is possible in some areas of Delta’s path.

Delta made landfall Friday evening in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane just 12 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit just weeks earlier.

Some of Delta's top wind speeds include 110 mph in Texas point, Texas, 97 mph in Lake Charles, Louisiana, 90 mph in Port Arthur, Texas and 89 mph in Cameron, Louisiana.

Near Iowa, Louisiana, more than 17 inches of rain fell. In Lake Charles, more than 15 inches of rain was recorded. The highest storm surge recorded was just over 9 feet along parts of the south-central Louisiana coast.

Delta is the 10th named storm to make landfall in the U.S. in the 2020 season, which breaks the previous record of nine storms in 1916.