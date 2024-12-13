He withdrew his appeal of several decisions denying him bail.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs abandons attempt to get released on bail

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Friday abandoned his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

His attorney sent word to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals withdrawing Combs' appeal of several decisions denying him bail.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming's Yardfest at Howard University, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

"Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court's denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal," the filing said.

The filing includes a signed statement from Combs, certifying he understands the ramifications of dismissing the appeal.

"Mr. Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel's explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal."

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his arrest in September in a federal sex trafficking case.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" from 2008 to now.

He was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the federal indictment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Combs has been seeking home confinement in a three-bedroom Upper East Side apartment with 24/7 private security, limits on visitors and restrictions on his communications.

Last month, a New York federal judge denied Combs' request to be released on bail, finding "by clear and convincing evidence" that the hip-hop mogul is potentially dangerous and "that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

It marked the fourth time he was denied bail.

Ahead of the judge's ruling, prosecutors had argued that Combs "cannot be trusted" to follow the rules of a pretrial release.

The judge sided with the prosecution's argument.

In his decision, Judge Arun Subramanian cited "evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering," including Combs' calls and texts with witnesses, and his flouting of jailhouse rules, like using the phone access codes of other inmates at MDC-Brooklyn.

Combs was granted access to a laptop loaded with all of the evidence related to his criminal sex trafficking prosecution, Subramanian decided Thursday.

The defense had complained restrictions on computer use at MDC-Brooklyn were hamstringing the music mogul's ability to assist his attorneys.

Subramanian ordered the jail to give Combs access to the laptop seven days per week during select hours in a visiting room or conference room.

"The purpose of the Discovery Laptop is to review discovery, not to take or store notes. It is the Court's understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials," Subramanian's order stated.