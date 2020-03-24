Doctors tell the story behind their viral rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine': 'Music goes places that medicine can't go' Both doctors believe music is a powerful form of medicine.

Two doctors whose stirring rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” is going viral say they hope it brings people some comfort in this time of uncertainty.

Drs. Elvis L. Francois and William Robinson are chief residents in the orthopedic department of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, and they've both recorded simple songs over the years in which Francois would sing and Robinson would play the piano. Each of them posted their rendition of "Imagine" to Instagram on Monday.

“We decided to post it as the quarantine had kinda hit its stride and people were inside and … scared and, if nothing else, stir crazy -- looking for some hope and comfort,” Robinson told ABC News.

The doctors said that the message of the song, which was originally released by Lennon in 1971 during the Vietnam War, still applies to the crisis today.

“There are so many things in the world that divide us and that particular song is a song that is meant to bring people together,” Francois told ABC News.

“The song [is about] hope and having the world coming together as one. In order to beat this thing and self-isolate and quarantine … it’s going to take everybody. And so, the message of that song kind of hit home,” Robinson said.

“It kinda brings about a certain level of healing that’s hard to do with any sort of pill or surgery or anything like that,” Robinson said.

“Music goes places that medicine can’t go,” Francois added. “You can perform the perfect surgery but that next day, when a patient’s going through rehabilitation or they’re faced with a difficult diagnosis, music is something that speaks to the spirit… In many way[s], music heals people in ways that medicine can’t heal them.”

The two said they're grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response their video has received.

“It’s such a small thing. If something this small can provide people comfort or hope in any capacity … it’s such a humbling experience for both of us,” Robinson said.

Francois and Robinson are both fifth-year residents with only three months left to finish their program.

Robinson is now at home with “limited clinic obligations,” he said. Francois is preparing to work a 28-hour call shift Wednesday to address any trauma cases that come into the hospital.