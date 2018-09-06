DOJ to announce charges against North Koreans for Sony hack, Wannacry attack

Sep 6, 2018, 9:17 AM ET
PHOTO: The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building is seen in Washington. PlayGetty Images, FILE
WATCH Kim Jong Un says he still trusts Donald Trump

The Justice Department is planning to announce charges Thursday against North Korean nationals who U.S. authorities have accused of being behind the massive hack of Sony in 2014 and the Wannacry ransomware attack lack year, sources told ABC News.

Interested in North Korea?

Add North Korea as an interest to stay up to date on the latest North Korea news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
North Korea
Add Interest

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump praised North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un on Twitter.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments