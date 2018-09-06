DOJ to announce charges against North Koreans for Sony hack, Wannacry attack

The Justice Department is planning to announce charges Thursday against North Korean nationals who U.S. authorities have accused of being behind the massive hack of Sony in 2014 and the Wannacry ransomware attack lack year, sources told ABC News.

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump praised North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un on .

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump tweeted.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

