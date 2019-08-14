Dow drops 600 points as roller coaster in markets continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 600 points on Wednesday as new concerns arose over data on global economic growth.

By mid-morning Wednesday, the Dow had fallen 630 points and was continuing to fall.

The tumble followed a series of concerning economic indicators from Germany and China, signaling renewed recession fears in the global economy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.