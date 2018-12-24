Transcript for Dow plunges in worst Christmas Eve for stocks in history as Trump blames Fed

Developing right now it is official Wall Street today had its worst Christmas Eve ever the Dow plunging 653. Points. The NASDAQ fell a 140. Points and the S&P 500. Down 65 points it's a one day loss of more than 2% in all the indices. And today's losses are partly being blamed on a phone call and a tweet. Treasury Secretary Steve when Lucien called the CEOs of six major banks yesterday to re assure them the markets were functioning properly. All the CEOs were set to be baffled when he asked whether their banks were seeing any liquidity issues. Stocks have recovered late this morning but then a tweet from president trump saying the only problem our economy has is the Fed. That has renewed concerns mr. trump may fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jeremy Powell.

