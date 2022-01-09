31 people with life-threatening injuries following 5-alarm fire in New York City apartment building

At least 200 firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in The Bronx.

At least 54 people have been injured in a massive fire in New York City.

More than 200 firefighters are on the scene of the 5-alarm fire that originated Sunday morning in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a high-rise building located in the Tremont section of The Bronx, officials said. Of the dozens hurt, 31 people have life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors, officials said, adding that they likely suffered from smoke inhalation.

Nineteen people were treated on the scene and released, while the rest of the victims were transported to area hospitals, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Dramatic pictures posted to social media show fire gushing out of multiple windows in the building. FDNY began receiving calls from multiple residents on upper floors just before 11 a.m.

The fire has since been put out.

Additional details, including the conditions of the victims, were not immediately available.

This was the second major fire in the Bronx over the weekend. A 4-alarm fire in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx that began early Saturday morning injured a firefighter and displaced three families, ABC New York station WABC reported. A lithium-ion battery sparked the fire, officials said.

Last week, a fire that broke out on the second story of a row house in Philadelphia killed 13 people, including seven children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.