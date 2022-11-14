Driver arrested for allegedly driving car through South Los Angeles festival, injuring 7

The suspect was charged with felony hit and run.

Police have arrested a driver who allegedly crashed his car through a street carnival in South Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring seven people.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 23-year-old Steven Weems for felony hit and run, officials told ABC News. Weems is being held on $50,000 bail, the LAPD confirmed.

The incident occurred near the 3000 block of South Trinity Street, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Police investigate the aftermath of the scene of car crashing into a street carnival in Los Angeles, Nov. 12, 2022. KABC

Police told ABC News Los Angeles station KABC that the victims were between 30 and 50 years old. The police also told ABC News the victims in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.