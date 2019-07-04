Earthquake with preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocks Southern California

An earthquake with a preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocked Southern California at around 10:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is northeast of Los Angeles County.

USGS

In San Bernardino County, where the quake was centered, no injuries were reported but buildings and roads suffered damage, according to fire officials.

A tweet from the Los Angeles International Airport said there were no immediate reports of damage and the airport was operating as normal.

No immediate reports of damage from the earthquake a few minutes ago and operations are normal as teams inspect runways and terminals. #earthquake — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 4, 2019

We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don't call for questions please. — LAPD Communications Division (@911LAPD) July 4, 2019

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.