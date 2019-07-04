Earthquake with preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocks Southern California

Jul 4, 2019, 2:04 PM ET
PHOTO: A map released by the USGS locates a California earthquake that the agency said was measured at 6.4 on the Richter scale, July 4, 2019.PlayUSGS
An earthquake with a preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocked Southern California at around 10:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is northeast of Los Angeles County.

In San Bernardino County, where the quake was centered, no injuries were reported but buildings and roads suffered damage, according to fire officials.

A tweet from the Los Angeles International Airport said there were no immediate reports of damage and the airport was operating as normal.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.