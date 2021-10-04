Employee shot dead at Philadelphia hospital, suspect injures 2 officers before capture

An employee at Philadelphia's Jefferson University Hospital was gunned down, allegedly by a coworker wearing scrubs, before the suspect shot and injured two officers during his capture, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 12:13 a.m. local time at the hospital's Gibbon Building, according to an internal law enforcement briefing reviewed by ABC News. No one else at the hospital was hurt.

Philadelphia police said they believe the slain employee was targeted.

Police found the suspect outside a school about 4 miles from the hospital at 1:29 a.m. local time, the briefing said.

The gunman shot at police, striking two officers, before the suspect was injured and taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

One officer was hit in the elbow and the other suffered a graze wound to the face, the briefing said. Both officers are in stable condition, law enforcement said.

The suspect is in the hospital and is expected to survive, Philadelphia police said.

Police searched a box truck the suspect was driving and found a gun, scrub pants and body armor, law enforcement said.