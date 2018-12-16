Exclusive interview with Michael Cohen, 7-year-old girl dies in border patrol custody, and The Lorax appears in court: Must reads before Monday

Dec 16, 2018, 9:51 PM ET
PHOTO: A 2012 photo taken near Cloverdale in New Mexicos Bootheel region shows a gated part of the Diamond A Ranch and is 77 miles south of Lordsburg, N.M., the nearest U.S. Border Patrol station.PlayRussell Contreras/AP,FILE
WATCH Man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old student

More than 260 migrants have died this year trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, the family of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in the custody of U.S. border patrol is calling for a "thorough" investigation, Michael Cohen told George Stephanopoulos that Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments during his campaign, charges have been dropped against a woman whose baby was yanked away from her by NYPD officers, and The Lorax made an appearance in federal court.

Don’t miss out on some of ABC News' best reporting from this week.

More than 260 migrants died trying to cross the US southern border: Report

PHOTO: Members of a U.S Army engineering brigade place Concertina wire around an encampment for troops, Department of Defense and U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the U.S.-Mexico International bridge, Nov. 4, 2018, in Donna, Texas. Eric Gay/AP
Members of a U.S Army engineering brigade place Concertina wire around an encampment for troops, Department of Defense and U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the U.S.-Mexico International bridge, Nov. 4, 2018, in Donna, Texas.

A government report obtained by ABC News says that more than 260 people have died trying to cross the southern U.S. border this year. The report says that the majority of the recorded deaths were migrants from Mexico. This number is actually lower than prior years, including from before President Trump took office, according to the report.

Family of 7-year-old girl who died while in border patrol custody calls for 'thorough' investigation

PHOTO: Claudia Maquin, 27, shows a photo of her daughter, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin in Raxruha, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2018. Oliver de Ros/AP
Claudia Maquin, 27, shows a photo of her daughter, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin in Raxruha, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2018.

A 7-year-old girl from Guatemala died after being taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a statement, her family said that they want a "transparent and neutral investigation" into her death. The girl, Jakelin Caal Maquin, came to the U.S. with her father to "escape from the dangerous situation in their home country," the family said in a statement.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments during campaign

PHOTO: Michael Cohen sits down for an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.ABC News
Michael Cohen sits down for an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Michael Cohen told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Donald Trump directed him to make payments to two women in an attempt to silence their allegations of sexual affairs with the future president. Cohen was sentenced last week to three years in federal prison for various crimes, including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

'I am just happy to be free': Charges dropped against New York mother whose baby was yanked away

PHOTO: Jazmine Headley, 23, had her year-old son Damone was taken from her by force at a social service office in Brooklyn. Obtained by ABC News
Jazmine Headley, 23, had her year-old son Damone was taken from her by force at a social service office in Brooklyn.

A video of Jazmine Headley's arrest went viral, showing NYPD officers snatching her baby from her arms as they struggled on the floor of a Human Resources Administration office in Brooklyn, New York. Headley was released from custody, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office would not be pursuing charges against her.

Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax' makes appearance in federal court ruling on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

PHOTO: Crews walk near fallen trees as they clear the route for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Wintergreen, Va., March 6, 2018. Jay Westcott/The News & Advance/AP
Crews walk near fallen trees as they clear the route for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Wintergreen, Va., March 6, 2018.

A federal judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals quoted The Lorax, a Dr. Seuss character who defends the environment, when he ruled the U.S. Forest Service should not have approved permits for an oil pipeline. Those permits are no longer valid.

Comments