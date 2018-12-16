More than 260 migrants have died this year trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, the family of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in the custody of U.S. border patrol is calling for a "thorough" investigation, Michael Cohen told George Stephanopoulos that Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments during his campaign, charges have been dropped against a woman whose baby was yanked away from her by NYPD officers, and The Lorax made an appearance in federal court.

More than 260 migrants died trying to cross the US southern border: Report

Eric Gay/AP

A government report obtained by ABC News says that more than 260 people have died trying to cross the southern U.S. border this year. The report says that the majority of the recorded deaths were migrants from Mexico. This number is actually lower than prior years, including from before President Trump took office, according to the report.

Family of 7-year-old girl who died while in border patrol custody calls for 'thorough' investigation

Oliver de Ros/AP

A 7-year-old girl from Guatemala died after being taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a statement, her family said that they want a "transparent and neutral investigation" into her death. The girl, Jakelin Caal Maquin, came to the U.S. with her father to "escape from the dangerous situation in their home country," the family said in a statement.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments during campaign

ABC News

Michael Cohen told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Donald Trump directed him to make payments to two women in an attempt to silence their allegations of sexual affairs with the future president. Cohen was sentenced last week to three years in federal prison for various crimes, including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

'I am just happy to be free': Charges dropped against New York mother whose baby was yanked away

Obtained by ABC News

A video of Jazmine Headley's arrest went viral, showing NYPD officers snatching her baby from her arms as they struggled on the floor of a Human Resources Administration office in Brooklyn, New York. Headley was released from custody, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office would not be pursuing charges against her.

Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax' makes appearance in federal court ruling on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Jay Westcott/The News & Advance/AP

A federal judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals quoted The Lorax, a Dr. Seuss character who defends the environment, when he ruled the U.S. Forest Service should not have approved permits for an oil pipeline. Those permits are no longer valid.