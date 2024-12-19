FAA finds no issues with Southwest after safety review

Southwest said "nothing is more important" than customer and employee safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has found no safety issues with Southwest Airlines following several monthslong investigations launched in July after multiple close-call incidents.

The most notable incident occurred in April when a Southwest plane came within 400 feet from slamming into the ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

However, several other incidents were investigated, including a flight to Phoenix, Arizona, in May experiencing a "dutch roll,” a Southwest flight from Ohio to Florida that came within 150 feet of the water before performing a go-around and a flight in June when a Southwest plane dropped to 525 feet over Oklahoma.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane taxis along the tarmac at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia on December 13, 2024. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images) Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Southwest, in a statement to ABC about the agency’s completion of the review, said it "appreciates the opportunity to engage with the FAA as part of our mutual dedication to safety. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

The FAA also issued a statement in the aftermath of the investigations, saying they “finished its Certificate Holder Evaluation Program (CHEP) of Southwest Airlines. The review did not identify any significant safety issues.”