If you were met with a blank white screen on your phone or computer when you logged into on Thursday, you were not alone.

For almost an hour on Thanksgiving morning, Facebook went blank and sent millions of users to other social media outlets to entertain themselves as the turkey was in the oven.

Bad news everyone.



I'm afraid Facebook will be back soon.#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/cwG2ZGcckh — Graham Cluley (@gcluley) November 28, 2019

Facebook users look at twitter like this right now #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b4ZhtKsftK — Rahil Mohammed  (@IamPunekar) November 28, 2019

FB users on Twitter to Mark Zuzckerberg because facebook is down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/4iwNQX5egM — Billy Ray (@billyyyrayyy) November 28, 2019

The website was back up and running by 9:55 a.m. (EST).

Request for comment from Facebook about the outage was not immediately returned.