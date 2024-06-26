Family of Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas to help with search: 'We want Taylor home'

Wednesday marks one week since Taylor Casey, 41, went missing while attending a yoga retreat on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The Chicago woman's mother, Colette Seymore, is among a small group traveling to the Bahamas on Wednesday to help in the search, according to a statement from Casey's family. Seymore spoke to ABC News about the situation.

"You know, a mother's intuition and answers I was getting just didn't correlate, just wasn't what I wanted to hear," Seymore told ABC News. "A young lady called me and said, 'have you heard from Taylor?' And I'm like, I'm looking at the phone because I know she was from the yoga retreat … and then she said 'Taylor hasn't showed up for yoga classes.'"

The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person bulletin on June 21, two days after the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat reported to police that Casey did not show up for morning classes.

The yoga retreat said it also reported the disappearance to the U.S. Embassy and Casey's family.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force released this undated photo of Taylor Casey. Royal Bahamas Police Force

Concerned for her safety, Casey's family and friends started a Facebook page titled "Find Taylor Casey" to help spread awareness and bring her home.

"Taylor always calls me, keeps in touch. Taylor sent me beautiful pictures from the Bahamas, Taylor in the ocean," Seymore told ABC News. "We want Taylor home. We need Taylor in our lives. We miss Taylor."

Seymore says her daughter has been practicing yoga for 15 years. She says that Casey -- who she describes as a joyful person always looking to better herself -- went to the retreat to fulfill her long-term goal of deepening her practice.

"She was excited about attending this teacher's training, so that she could learn, get her certification, and then bring yoga back to Chicago, to teach people here," Emily Williams, a friend of Casey's, told ABC News.

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory in January, advising travelers to "exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime." The advisory remained in effect when Casey went missing.

"We have received sparse updates, but they've been sparse, and we want to make sure that they are taking this case as seriously as we are taking it," Williams said. "And we know that we need to be there face to face so that we can get all the information that we need. And so that we can advocate fully for Taylor."

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat told ABC News it is cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

The search for Casey is ongoing, with authorities searching by ground and with drones, the Royal Bahamas Police Force told ABC News on Tuesday.

Police are continuing the search for the missing woman Wednesday, the police force said.

A State Department spokesperson told ABC News the department is aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in the Bahamas, but declined further comment due to privacy concerns.