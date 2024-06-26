Taylor Casey was last seen on June 19 at a yoga retreat, her family said.

American woman goes missing while attending yoga retreat in the Bahamas

An American who traveled to the Bahamas to attend a yoga retreat has been missing for nearly a week, her family and police said.

Taylor Casey, 41, of Chicago, was last seen on June 19 in the area of Paradise Island, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The search for Casey continued on Tuesday, with authorities searching by ground and with drones, the police force told ABC News.

Her family said she disappeared while attending a yoga retreat on Paradise Island and that they are "deeply concerned" for her safety.

"I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," her mother, Colette Seymore, said in a statement on Monday. "Taylor would never disappear like this."

Casey, who has been practicing yoga for 15 years, was last seen at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas, her family said.

She was attending a yoga certification retreat when she failed to attend classes on the morning of June 20, the yoga retreat said. She was last seen the evening of June 19 at the retreat, according to the organization, which said it asked police to investigate.

"The Ashram is asking anyone with information on Ms. Casey to contact the local police," the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday. "In the interim it is collaborating with the authorities on their investigation."

The organization said it also advised Casey's family and the U.S. Embassy about her disappearance.

A State Department spokesperson told ABC News that they are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in the Bahamas.

"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can," the spokesperson said. "The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families."

The spokesperson said the State Department had no further comment due to privacy concerns.

Casey is described as a light-skinned Black woman, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has natural hair that is often covered by a durag, her family said.

Her family urged anyone with information on Casey's whereabouts to come forward.

"We are deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being," her mother said. "We love Taylor and want her home."