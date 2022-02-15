Family of Halyna Hutchins files wrongful death suit alleging ‘reckless’ Baldwin set

Attorneys for Hutchins' family named Alec Baldwin and others in the suit.

The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Tuesday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a number of parties including producer and actor Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" movie production, attorneys for the family said.

Hutchins died in October after allegedly being shot by a prop gun Baldwin was holding during rehearsals on the set of the film.

The suit was filed after the attorneys conducted an investigation into what happened, leading them to believe there were numerous violations of industry standards by Baldwin and others who were "charged with safety on the set," Brian Panish, the attorney for the Hutchins family, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The attorneys allege reckless behavior and cost cutting by Baldwin and others led to Hutchins' death.

In a statement on Tuesday, the family said Hutchins was "was recklessly shot and killed by Alec Baldwin" on the film set of "Rust."