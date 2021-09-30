Family of Miya Marcano calls on FBI to help find missing Florida college student

Person of interest named in the case was found dead from an apparent suicide.

The desperate family of missing 19-year-old Florida college student Miya Marcano is calling on the FBI to get involved in the search for her, saying they suspect she was kidnapped from her apartment a week ago.

Marcano, a student at Valencia College in Orlando, was last seen at her apartment complex on Sept. 18 and a man investigators named as a person of interest in her disappearance, a maintenance worker at the complex, was found dead from an apparent suicide.

"We're just ready to bring her home, but we need everyone's help. We need every resource at this point," Marcano's aunt, Semone Westmaas, told ABC affiliate station WFTV in Orlando, adding that she and her family are asking the FBI to get involved in the search for her niece.

FBI officials have not said whether they will join the search. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News on Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has been searching for Marcano. Deputies were seen on Wednesday combing through storage facilities at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando, where Marcano lives and works, and searching a nearby wooded area.

Marcano was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Friday at the apartments in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Westmaas said relatives reported her missing after entering her normally tidy apartment and finding it "a mess" and discovering signs of an apartment struggle.

Sheriff investigators named Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance employee at the Arden Villas apartments as a person of interest in Marcano's disappearance. Authorities said Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but she rebuffed his advances.

Investigators said the 27-year-old Caballero possessed a key fob to access apartments and his was used at Marcano's unit just before her disappearance.

Caballero was found dead on Monday in his apartment from an apparent suicide.