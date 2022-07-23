Fast-moving Oak Fire explodes in size as it burns near Yosemite National Park

This is Mariposa County's third fire in the past two weeks.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire burning near Yosemite National Park in California.

The Oak Fire ignited Friday afternoon and has quickly exploded to more than 9,500 acres as of Saturday afternoon, according to state fire officials. The fire is currently 0% contained.

A firefighter works to mitigate the flames as the Oak Fire burns near Mariposa, Calif., July 22, 2022. Tracy Barbutes/Reuters

"Fire activity is extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching," Cal Fire said in its incident report. "Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures."

"Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters," the report added.

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., July 23, 2022. Noah Berger/AP

More than 400 fire personnel have responded on the ground and in the air to the blaze, which has damaged or destroyed 15 structures, Cal Fire said. Some 2,000 structures are threatened.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of the sparsely populated mountain community, located near the southwestern entrance of Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County.

The remains of a burned home are seen after the Oak Fire moved through the area on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Several roads have also closed amid the fire, which is also burning near the Sierra National Forest.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Saturday that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help provide resources as it responds to the "rapidly-moving fire."

Firefighters look on as the Oak Fire burns in Darrah, in Mariposa County, Calif., July 22, 2022. David Swanson/Reuters

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More than 90% of Mariposa County has exceptional drought conditions, which can provide ample dry brush to fuel the fire. Hot, dry weather has also helped drive the blaze.

Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., July 23, 2022. Noah Berger/AP

This is the third wildfire to burn in the county over the past two weeks.

The Washburn Fire, which started on July 7 near the southern entrance of Yosemite National Park, is 79% contained after burning over 4,800 acres.

The containment of the fire, which at one point was inching dangerously close to the park's large sequoia grove Mariposa Grove, allowed the southern entrance of the park to open Saturday morning.

The smaller Agua Fire, which started on July 18, is now fully contained after burning some 420 acres. The fire was caused by a car, officials said.